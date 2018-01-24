Convicted rapist sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to molestation charge in latest case

A convicted rapist will spend a quarter of a century in prison after prosecutors accepted a guilty plea to a molestation charge in a separate case.

The 23rd Judicial District Court reported Albert Fleming Jr., 33, of Donaldsonville, pleaded guilty Monday to molestation of a juvenile as part of the agreement in the case of a 14-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted in 2014.

Judge Jessie LeBlanc sentenced Fleming to 25 years hard labor with the Louisiana Department of Corrections and with credit for time served. LeBlanc ordered the sentence must be served without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Additionally, for the rest of his life once he is released from prison, he must register as a sex offender and notify residents that he is a sex offender or child predator. He will also be monitored electronically for the rest of his life upon his release.

Fleming was arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office on two counts of forcible rape.

According to court records, Fleming was previously convicted of forcible rape in 2009.

