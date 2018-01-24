Ascension Parish school board asking for public input on mascots for 2 new schools

The Ascension Parish school board is asking for the public’s help in selecting mascots for two new schools.

The school board selected the names of Bluff Middle School and Bullion Primary School at a meeting on Jan. 23.

Parents, employees, students and all Ascension Parish residents are encouraged to provide input on the new schools’ mascots and branding by completing a brief online survey.

The proposed mascots for the new Bluff Middle School are the Bears, Broncos or Buccaneers. The proposed color choices are Orange/Brown, Red/Orange or Teal/Black/White.

The proposed mascots for the new Bullion Primary School are the (Bear) Cubs, Broncos or Buccaneers. The proposed color choices are Orange/Blue, Black/Red or Orange/Red.

The survey is available at www.apsb.org/page/new-schools-branding-survey.

The final decision for the new schools’ mascots and branding will be made by the school board.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.