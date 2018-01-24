CAPARC and Employ BR host job fair

Information from Capital Area Reentry Coalition

BATON ROUGE, LA - Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 CAPARC, the Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office and Employ BR will be hosting a Job Fair for the public from 9am to 1pm at Baton Rouge Community College’s Acadian site, 3250 N. Acadian Thruway E. 2nd floor in the Student Activity Center.

The Job Fair is open to the public and would like to especially invite those Baton Rouge residents experiencing barriers to successful employment. Veterans are invited to attend a veterans only session with employers from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. The Job Fair will open to the general public from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

A breakfast information session for all employers will be held from 7:00 am to 8:30 am outlining many of the services Employ BR has for those businesses who register with the Louisiana Workforce Commission such as business tax credits for hiring certain previously unemployed individuals and bonding insurance programs which could be underwritten by Employ BR.

Those job seekers who are experiencing barriers to successful employment are also invited to attend an employment preparation session on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 at the Goodwood Library also called Independence Park Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., sponsored by their Career Center from 10am to 2pm. This session is open to the public and will cover among other topics, sharpening interview and resume writing skills. Registration begins at 9:30.