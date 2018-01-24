Identity sought of woman accused of stealing package from Denham Springs porch

The Ascension Parish school board is asking for the public’s help in selecting mascots for two new schools.More >>
CAPARC, the Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office and Employ BR will be hosting a Job Fair for the public from 9am to 1pm at Baton Rouge Community College’s Acadian site, 3250 N. Acadian Thruway E. 2nd floor in the Student Activity Center.More >>
A search-and rescue operation is underway on the lake Wednesday morning after a car plunged into the Causeway.More >>
Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole a package from the front porch of a resident’s front porch.More >>
A teen accused of involvement in a murder in Baton Rouge has now been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after being transferred from another prison where he was locked up on unrelated charges.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.More >>
Earl Kimrey has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.More >>
The 5-year-old found the uncapped needle near the trash can in the women’s restroom.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.More >>
Oprah Winfrey was in Abbeville Tuesday, and a lucky resident was able to meet her.More >>
