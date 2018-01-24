Identity sought of woman accused of stealing package from Denham Springs porch

Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole a package from the front porch of a resident’s front porch. The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Jan. 23 at a home on Plantation Avenue in Denham Springs.

The suspect is seen on surveillance video getting out of a light-colored car, walking up to the porch, and then taking the package. Authorities said the package contained over $200 worth of fishing tackle. Detectives believe the suspect was a passenger in the light-colored car.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

