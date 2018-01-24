Teen charged in Oct. murder now booked in East Baton Rouge Parish

A teen accused of involvement in a murder in Baton Rouge has now been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after being transferred from another prison where he was locked up on unrelated charges.

Court documents show Darius Clark, 18, of Tampa, FL, is facing charges in connection with the shooting death of Elmer Ochoa, 33. He was found shot in the parking lot of the Baton Rouge Health Club & Fitness Gym on October 18, but Ochoa remained on life support for 10 days.

Clark was in the Livingston Parish Detention Center when detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office identified him as a suspect in the shooting.

Clark is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon.

Kyriel Spencer, 17, is facing the same charges in the deadly shooting.

Eric Johnson and Jerrin Spencer, both 18, were arrested on principal charges.

Court dates have not been set.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.