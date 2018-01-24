LDWF honored with 2018 Keep America Beautiful state agency partner award

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) was recently named a recipient of a Keep America Beautiful State Agency Partner Award.



The citation was presented during the Keep America Beautiful National Conference held last week in Dallas.



The award recognizes state agency partners for their support of Keep America Beautiful state affiliates through joint partnership projects. The award recognizes the value Keep America Beautiful places on public-private partnerships.



LDWF was one of more than 80 individuals or organizations recognized at Keep America Beautiful’s National Awards for their commitment and passion to transform public spaces into beautiful places.



“Keep America Beautiful’s National Awards celebrates some of our country’s most dedicated community leaders – representatives from our affiliates and partner organizations,” said Keep America Beautiful President and CEO Helen Lowman. “It’s my privilege to recognize such valuable, mission-based work that our state agency partners achieve with their respective Keep America Beautiful state affiliate partners to help communities become more environmentally healthy and economically sound.”



LDWF has pushed its anti-litter campaign by supporting education efforts such as the Watershed Webs workshop series for teachers and students. Watershed Webs, funded by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, includes professional development workshops where teachers conducted beach sweeps on the Gulf Coast, collected related data from the debris, received instruction on lesson activities and learned how to test for water quality. Students were also involved in the process.



LDWF has increased enforcement of litter laws in the state as well.



“Keeping Louisiana litter free is a priority with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries,’’ said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “We continue to take steps to educate our residents and visitors on how important it is to keep the Sportsman’s Paradise clean. We’re honored that Keep America Beautiful has recognized our effort.’’



The Keep America Beautiful National Conference, its premier educational and networking event, brought together nearly 400 leaders from Keep America Beautiful’s national network of affiliates, business leaders, policymakers and other experts who shared innovative ideas and proven strategies to help End Littering, Improve Recycling, and Beautify America’s Communities. Celebrating its 65th anniversary in 2018, Keep America Beautiful believes everyone has a right to live in a clean, green and beautiful community and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision.



