Man found dead inside travel trailer destroyed by fire in Hammond

Gorman Road in Hammond (Source: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)

A man was found dead inside a travel trailer that was destroyed by fire overnight.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal reported it happened on Gorman Road in Hammond.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Deputies with the fire marshal’s office investigating the deadly fire said their preliminary findings indicate an outdoor cooking burner was being used inside the trailer to heat it.

They added they have not found any smoke alarms.

The Hammond Fire Department is also on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

