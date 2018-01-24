Man found dead inside travel trailer destroyed by fire in Hammond

A search-and rescue operation is underway on the lake Wednesday morning after a car plunged into the Causeway.More >>
The following is a look at the sentences south Louisiana teachers have received after being accused of having sex with students.More >>
The man accused of beating a 60-year-old man to death in the Lower Garden District has turned himself in. According to a news release by the New Orleans Police Department, Garret James Ward surrendered to NOPD Wednesday morning. He was book into booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of second-degree murder. A warrant was issued for Ward's arrest Tuesday in connection to the homicide of Arnold Jackson that happened in the 2000 block of St. Charl...More >>
A man was found dead inside a travel trailer that was destroyed by fire overnight. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal reported it happened on Gorman Road in Hammond.More >>
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.More >>
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.More >>
Oprah Winfrey was in Abbeville Tuesday, and a lucky resident was able to meet her.More >>
