From the First Alert Weather Team

Our weather is looking good on this mid-week morning. There are a few clouds, but it is dry and on the chilly side, with temperatures starting out in the mid/upper 30°s.

There will be more sunshine again later in the day, with light northerly winds and a high topping out in the lower 60°s. Overnight, it will be clear and cold, as temps dip to 34°.

Tomorrow, our quiet late January weather continues (no complaints about that). Expect a sunny and seasonally mild day, with a high of 62°. You can also expect changes rolling around again by Friday. Anticipate the beginning of the return of umbrella weather, with increasing clouds and a 30% to 40% coverage of showers.

And, it appears we're in for a "very wet" start of the weekend. Saturday, we're expecting 80% - 90% coverage of rain (slight chance of thunderstorms), but currently not forecasting "severe" weather.

CLICK HERE for more weather news. And for more information about fire safety, click here.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.