Reath, Waters lead LSU to 77-65 win over Texas A&M

LSU snapped a three-game losing streak in SEC play with a 77-65 win over Texas A&M at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday.

The Tigers were led by Duop Reath. He finished with 21 points and eight rebounds. Tremont Waters added 15 points. He also dished out nine assists and had eight steals in the game.

Aaron Epps and Daryl Edwards each chipped in 12 points.

"It's just good to get us started and just give back to our fans because they have been loyal to us the whole season and they've been showing great support this season and we appreciate them," Reath said.

LSU (12-7, 3-4 SEC) shot 44.4 percent from the field. The Tigers made 8-of-18 from beyond the arc, which was also good enough for 44.4 percent on 3-pointers.

Texas A&M (13-7, 2-6 SEC) was 39.4 percent from the field and only 21.4 percent on treys.

The Tigers led by 19 points in the second half. The Aggies pulled within 10, but Waters was able to drain a shot from deep with 2:20 left to secure the win.

Click here for more

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.