Task Force on Greek Life at LSU meets Wednesday

F. King Alexander (Source: LSU.edu)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The President’s Task Force on Greek Life meeting at LSU that was postponed last week due to the weather will be held Wednesday afternoon.

It is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.

Officials said the task force recommendation deadline has been extended from January 30 to February 21.

