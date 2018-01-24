Task Force on Greek Life at LSU meets Wednesday

A search-and rescue operation is underway on the lake Wednesday morning after a car plunged into the Causeway.More >>
The President’s Task Force on Greek Life meeting at LSU that was postponed last week due to the weather will be held Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Florida man was arrested Tuesday in Baton Rouge after reportedly kidnapping four children from Pensacola.More >>
Two months after a proposal to make changes to railroad crossings in Baton Rouge was derailed at a public meeting, DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson made good on a promise on Tuesday, January 23 to get more public input at a scheduled community forum at McKowen Baptist Church on Louise Street.More >>
At least one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday night.More >>
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Customers who had free checking have been moved into accounts where they must maintain a minimum monthly balance of $1,500 or have at least $250 in direct deposits, or they will be charged $12 a month in maintenance fees.More >>
Heavy police presence and emergency personnel have surrounded the area of a local business in South Carolina. Police could be seen in the parking lot of The Peach Stand in York County Tuesday afternoon.More >>
