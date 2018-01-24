Tobacco's harms may come sooner than smokers think

If you've just shed a lot of pounds, you might want to hold off on buying a new wardrobe full of "thin" clothes.More >>
If you've just shed a lot of pounds, you might want to hold off on buying a new wardrobe full of "thin" clothes.More >>
Are bleary-eyed Americans getting a break at last?More >>
Are bleary-eyed Americans getting a break at last?More >>
Smokers often think their habit won't have health consequences until far into the future, a small survey suggests.More >>
Smokers often think their habit won't have health consequences until far into the future, a small survey suggests.More >>
In yet another example of how far-reaching the fallout from America's opioid epidemic is, researchers report that babies exposed to these narcotics while in the womb run the risk of certain head and neck abnormalities.More >>
In yet another example of how far-reaching the fallout from America's opioid epidemic is, researchers report that babies exposed to these narcotics while in the womb run the risk of certain head and neck abnormalities.More >>
Men who started drinking in their teens are at increased risk for liver disease, Swedish researchers report.More >>
Men who started drinking in their teens are at increased risk for liver disease, Swedish researchers report.More >>
Many children suspected of being allergic to the inexpensive, first-line antibiotic penicillin actually aren't, new research indicates.More >>
Many children suspected of being allergic to the inexpensive, first-line antibiotic penicillin actually aren't, new research indicates.More >>
Nothing spoils a trip faster than getting sick. And a good way to protect yourself is by getting certain vaccinations before you leave home.More >>
Nothing spoils a trip faster than getting sick. And a good way to protect yourself is by getting certain vaccinations before you leave home.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday that it's working with the drug company Pfizer to remedy a shortage of important injectable medications, including emergency syringes of epinephrine.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday that it's working with the drug company Pfizer to remedy a shortage of important injectable medications, including emergency syringes of epinephrine.More >>
When seasonal allergies strike, what remedy is right for you? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has some answers.More >>
When seasonal allergies strike, what remedy is right for you? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has some answers.More >>
For years, you probably have been told that wheat bread is far better for you than its white counterpart, but a small, new study suggests that maxim may not hold true for everyone.More >>
For years, you probably have been told that wheat bread is far better for you than its white counterpart, but a small, new study suggests that maxim may not hold true for everyone.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.