Court in Vietnam starts 2nd embezzlement trial of executive

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) - The embezzlement trial began Wednesday for a former executive at Vietnam's state oil giant who Germany said was kidnapped from there by Vietnamese agents last year.
Trinh Xuan Thanh was the former chairman of state energy giant PetroVietnam's construction arm and is accused of embezzling $622,000 from a property project, the official Vietnam News Agency quoted the indictment as saying. The offense carries the death penalty.
He is among eight defendants all accused of embezzlement in the trial expected to last two weeks. Foreign media were not given access to the trial.
Thanh, 51, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for embezzlement involving a thermo power plant in the country's highest profile case during an ongoing corruption crackdown.
Among 22 defendants convicted in the case that concluded on Monday was former high-ranking government member Dinh La Thang, a former chairman of PetroVietnam. Thang was the first former Politburo member to face prosecution in decades and received a 13-year prison sentence for economic mismanagement.
Germany has said Vietnamese intelligence services abducted Thanh from a Berlin park in July in what it called "an unprecedented and flagrant violation of German and international law." He had sought asylum in Germany.
Vietnam denied the abduction allegation and says Thanh returned voluntarily.
The defendants in the latest case include Dinh Manh Thang, a former chairman of a construction company and the brother of Dinh La Thang.
The ruling Communist Party under the watch of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong who was re-elected to another five-year term in 2016, has stepped up its anti-corruption campaign with PetroVietnam and the banking sector at its center.
Scores of current or former senior PetroVietnam executives and bankers have been put on trial for economic crimes.
A trial of 46 defendants, most of them bankers and businessmen, is underway in southern commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City.
Vietnam ranked 113th out of 176 countries in Transparency International's 2016 corruption index.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Minnesota Public Radio has released additional details of the sexual harassment allegations against Garrison Keillor; the former radio host is pushing back against the woman's account.More >>
Minnesota Public Radio has released additional details of the sexual harassment allegations against Garrison Keillor; the former radio host is pushing back against the woman's account.More >>
When it comes to earthquakes, Alaskans are major prosMore >>
When it comes to earthquakes, Alaskans are major prosMore >>
Witnesses describe students running silently for their lives as a gunman opened fire in a Kentucky high schoolMore >>
Witnesses describe students running silently for their lives as a gunman opened fire in a Kentucky high schoolMore >>
Undersea earthquake sends Alaskans racing to higher ground after a cellphone alert warns of potential tsunamiMore >>
Undersea earthquake sends Alaskans racing to higher ground after a cellphone alert warns of potential tsunamiMore >>
Undersea earthquake sends Alaskans racing to higher ground after a cellphone alert warns of potential tsunamiMore >>
Undersea earthquake sends Alaskans racing to higher ground after a cellphone alert warns of potential tsunamiMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, offering prayers at the holiest site where Jews can pray amid tensions with the PalestiniansMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, offering prayers at the holiest site where Jews can pray amid tensions with the PalestiniansMore >>
Director Mike Pompeo says North Korea is moving 'ever closer' to putting Americans at risk with its nuclear weaponsMore >>
Director Mike Pompeo says North Korea is moving 'ever closer' to putting Americans at risk with its nuclear weaponsMore >>
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownMore >>
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownMore >>
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.More >>
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.More >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownMore >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownMore >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downMore >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downMore >>