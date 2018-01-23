At least 1 injured in 3-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

At least 1 injured in 3-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
At least one person was injured in wreck involving 18-wheeler on I-12 E at Millerville (Source: WAFB) At least one person was injured in wreck involving 18-wheeler on I-12 E at Millerville (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday night.

The incident happened on I-12 E near the Millerville exit around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23. At least one person was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Their condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. We will update it when we know more.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly