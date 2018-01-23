'Excitement is a constant pursuit, and one that's easily found;' new brand for La. unveiled

A new brand for Louisiana was unveiled Tuesday by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser at the Louisiana Travel Promotion Association's annual meeting in Lafayette.

The Louisiana: Feed Your Soul campaign will target tourists who are in constant pursuit of enjoyment. The campaign aims to show travelers just how easy that is to obtain in Louisiana. The key takeaway from the new brand is that the state isn't just for spectators, but for active participants who want to "feed their soul."

The new brand was developed after six months of research, testing, and analysis led by Miles Partnership, a marketing company that focuses on travel and tourism. This new brand strategy replaces the old one, Pick Your Passion, which had been in use for the past seven years.

"I am thankful for the hard work of Miles Partnership, the marketing firm we tasked with rebranding Louisiana. They approached the task of creating a new brand like a business, with research driving the entire campaign and leading every strategic decision. Louisiana: Feed Your Soul will be a highly effective call to action, because it appeals to both locals and visitors alike," said Nungesser.

The new brand will be rolled out on Mardi Gras Day, with food trucks serving Louisiana food in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, and Washington, D.C. And while it's just another Tuesday for the rest of the country, the food trucks will be handing out King Cake, beads, and cups to promote the new brand. Guests of the food trucks will be able to register to win a trip for two to feed their soul in Louisiana.

Read the full brand description below:

Mention Louisiana and images of Mardi Gras, jazz clubs and late-night revelry are most likely the first things that come to mind. But there is far more to Louisiana than the Crescent City—and likewise, New Orleans is much more than the French Quarter and Fat Tuesday. Louisiana is a land of contrasts. Its different regions vary in physical appearance from gentle rolling hills and lakes in the north to bayou swamps and the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Perhaps there is no better example of contrasts than Louisiana’s culture. Here, the American South meets French heritage. The result? A genteel southern pace enveloped by a zest for life. It’s that pursuit of enjoyment that threads throughout Louisiana: Dancing to Zydeco in a local music hall. Spicy boiled crawfish and the dare of “how hot?” Casting a reel and hooking a fat bass. Flying through a sea of grass on an airboat. The uneasy and mysterious thrill of touring a haunted antebellum home at night. The sound of jazz, blues and soul drifting from back alleys and open doors. And yes, the craziest party in America—perhaps even the world. Louisiana isn’t for spectators. It’s for participants—for those that want to feed their soul and not only live the moment, but to become the moment. Here, excitement is a constant pursuit, and one that’s easily found.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.