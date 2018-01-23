Nicholls professor awarded $533K grant to study Deepwater Horizon oil spill's impact on wetlands

Two months after a proposal to make changes to railroad crossings in Baton Rouge was derailed at a public meeting, DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson made good on a promise on Tuesday, January 23 to get more public input at a scheduled community forum at McKowen Baptist Church on Louise Street.More >>
Two months after a proposal to make changes to railroad crossings in Baton Rouge was derailed at a public meeting, DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson made good on a promise on Tuesday, January 23 to get more public input at a scheduled community forum at McKowen Baptist Church on Louise Street.More >>
A Florida man was arrested in Baton Rouge Tuesday after reportedly kidnapping four children from Pensacola.More >>
A Florida man was arrested in Baton Rouge Tuesday after reportedly kidnapping four children from Pensacola.More >>
At least one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday night.More >>
At least one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday night.More >>
Zachary city officials believe they have come up with a new way to make sure more of its residents have working smoke detectors. The city council passed an ordinance Tuesday night requiring building inspectors to look for smoke detectors before utilities are connected.More >>
Zachary city officials believe they have come up with a new way to make sure more of its residents have working smoke detectors. The city council passed an ordinance Tuesday night requiring building inspectors to look for smoke detectors before utilities are connected.More >>
A Nicholls State University professor and his research team has received over $530,000 to study the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill’s long-term impacts on wetlands.More >>
A Nicholls State University professor and his research team has received over $530,000 to study the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill’s long-term impacts on wetlands.More >>
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.More >>
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.More >>
The wholesale street value of the heroin is approximately $2 million. The retail street value of the heroin is approximately $10 million.More >>
The wholesale street value of the heroin is approximately $2 million. The retail street value of the heroin is approximately $10 million.More >>
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.More >>
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.More >>
Shelby County narcotics investigators along with several other organizations seized nearly 36,000 doses of fentanyl in Pelham and Alabaster.More >>
Shelby County narcotics investigators along with several other organizations seized nearly 36,000 doses of fentanyl in Pelham and Alabaster.More >>
Heavy police presence and emergency personnel have surrounded the area of a local business in South Carolina. Police could be seen in the parking lot of The Peach Stand in York County Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Heavy police presence and emergency personnel have surrounded the area of a local business in South Carolina. Police could be seen in the parking lot of The Peach Stand in York County Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A Kings Mountain resident is currently recovering in the hospital after surviving a horrific incident on I-85 in Gaston County last Thursday night.More >>
A Kings Mountain resident is currently recovering in the hospital after surviving a horrific incident on I-85 in Gaston County last Thursday night. Patrick Rowland said he was riding in a car with his wife and a few other people around 1120 p.m. when he nearly lost his life.More >>