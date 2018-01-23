Former cosmetology school owner sentenced to pay restitution, serve jail time for Pell Grant fraud scheme

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday night.More >>
With the state facing a $1 billion fiscal cliff next year, state education leaders are calling on lawmakers to take action and soon.More >>
A recently retired Baton Rouge firefighter happened to be passing by a house fire Monday and saved a young girl who was trapped inside.More >>
A new brand for Louisiana was unveiled Tuesday by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser at the Louisiana Travel Promotion Association's annual meeting in Lafayette.More >>
A Nicholls State University professor and his research team has received over $530,000 to study the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill’s long-term impacts on wetlands.More >>
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
The wholesale street value of the heroin is approximately $2 million. The retail street value of the heroin is approximately $10 million.More >>
Emanuel Zayas, 14, had surgery in Miami to treat the benign tumor, but he later developed kidney and lung complications.More >>
