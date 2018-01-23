From the First Alert Weather Team

It would be tough to complain about Tuesday’s weather with all that sunshine and highs climbing into the 60s, and there’s not much to complain about Tuesday night or early Wednesday either. Sure it gets chilly, but skies stay mainly clear as we head down to a low in the mid to upper 30s for the Red Stick for Wednesday’s sunrise.

Plan for another mainly sunny day on Wednesday although will be just a little bit cooler. Set highs for Wednesday in the low 60s.

Thursday morning shapes up to be the coolest morning of the week, with lows in the low to mid 30s for much of the WAFB area. Areas north and east of the Capital City could see a light, brief freeze for Thursday morning, but temperatures should warm steadily through the morning under mostly sunny skies. Once again, Thursday’s highs should reach the low 60s.

After a morning start around 40° or so, the First Alert Forecast for Friday calls for a high in the low to mid 60s, with clouds on the increase throughout the day. Add a 30 percent chance of rain later in the day on Friday, thanks to rains ahead of our next cold front scheduled to arrive on Saturday.

Saturday shapes up to be a wet one for the entire WAFB region as a cold front slide across the state. After a morning start in the mid 50s, expect afternoon highs in the 60s with showers and thunderstorms through much of the day. One or two of those storms could be on the strong side, but at this point, we are not overly concerned about a widespread severe weather event as the front slides through the area. Rain totals should be on the order of 1” to 2" across the region with isolated higher totals.

Rains could extend into the early hours on Sunday, but we think the rains should be coming to an end by or before Sunday’s sun-up. The First Alert Forecast has skies clearing through Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 60°s.

At this point, the forecast for the early part of next week calls for cool, but not cold days with sunshine the rule for both Monday and Tuesday. Morning starts for both days should be in the mid to upper 30s with afternoon highs around 60° to lower 60s.

From what we can tell, there are no immediate threats for a return of freezing temperatures through the next week or more.

