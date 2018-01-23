Lafayette officials seize nearly $1M worth of meth, marijuana, a - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lafayette officials seize nearly $1M worth of meth, marijuana, and 'purple drink'

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Drugs seized by Lafayette Police Department during traffic stop on I-10 (Source: Lafayette PD) Drugs seized by Lafayette Police Department during traffic stop on I-10 (Source: Lafayette PD)
LAFAYETTE, LA (WAFB) -

Officers with the Lafayette Police Department conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of nearly $1 million worth of illegal drugs.

Officials say on January 22 around 11:30 p.m., officers performed a traffic stop, along with K-9 units and Crime Suppression Units, on I-10 that resulted in the seizure of $912,660 worth of illegal drugs being trafficked.

Multiple arrests were made during the traffic stop, but the investigation is ongoing. The drugs seized include:

  • Methamphetamine: 3,003 grams (6.6 lbs); approximate street value of $600,600
  • High grade marijuana: 1,413 grams (3.1 lbs); approximate street value of $28,260
  • Promethazine: 28,380 ml (7.5 gallons); approximate street value of $283,800

