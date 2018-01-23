A look at the sentences given to teachers accused of sexual contact with students

The following is a look at the sentences south Louisiana teachers have received after being accused of having sex with students.

Amber Anderson, a former teacher at Christian Life Academy, who was arrested for carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2016 is currently serving a two-year probation after pleading guilty to the charge last year.

Anderson was accused of having sex with a then 15-year-old student in the summer of 2013. Anderson also allegedly sent sexually explicit text messages to the student.

Shelley Dufresne, one of two former Destrehan High School teachers accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student in 2014 was found not guilty by a Jefferson Parish judge in 2017.

At the time of the verdict, the judge said Dufresne's conduct was reprehensible, but there was no investigation done in Jefferson Parish, where the alleged incident occurred. The judge also said the teenager involved in the case has committed some criminal behavior himself and said he is not a completely truthful person.

Keavin Keith, who once won a teacher of the year award in Iberville Parish, is currently serving a two-year jail term for having sex with three of his former students.

In July 2015, an Iberville Parish grand jury formally charged Keith with five counts of felony carnal knowledge and 30 counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student.

One of the victims was 15 years old and another was 16. Sheriff Brett Stassi said results from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab showed Keith even fathered a child with one of the victims who was associated with the investigation.

In May 2016, Keith was sentenced to 10 years for the five counts of felony carnal knowledge. He was also sentenced to six months on each of the 30 counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student. However, the judge gave him credit for time served, suspended all of the time except for two years and the sentences are to run concurrently, so Keith will serve a total of two years.

Ashley Dowden, a former English teacher at Riverdale Christian Academy, is currently serving a five-year probation for molestation of a juvenile.

Dowden was pleaded guilty to having sex with a 16-year-old who was not a student at the school. The alleged sexual relationship occurred between May 2014 to June 2014.

She also pleaded guilty to prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student, a misdemeanor offense, for which she served a two-year probation. Dowden allegedly had sex with an 18-year-old former student in 2014.

Lynsie Pendarvis, a former Livingston Parish teacher, is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for having sexual contact with a 15-year-old while working at Walker High School in 2016.

Pendarvis pleaded guilty to one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, one count of indecent behavior and three counts of child desertion.

