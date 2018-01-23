Riz au Lait

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: January 23, 2018

Prep Time: 1 hour

Yields: 8 servings

Comment:

Rice custard, like flan or bread pudding, is considered a premier Creole dessert. Many custard-based desserts evolved out of Cajun and Creole kitchens due to the availability of eggs and milk from the surrounding German settlements. By adding rice, this custard becomes an elegant finish for a Creole dinner. You may wish to use precooked rice, such as Uncle Ben’s® Ready Rice.

Ingredients:

1 cup long grain rice

1½ cups water

1 tbsp butter

1 tsp sugar

4 eggs

¾ cup sugar

2 cups milk

1 tbsp grated orange zest

? tsp ground nutmeg

1 tbsp pure vanilla extract

Method:

In a 1-quart saucepot, bring rice, water, butter, and 1 teaspoon sugar to a rolling boil over medium-high heat. Reduce to lowest heat, cover, and simmer 30 minutes or until rice is fully cooked. Do not uncover. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together eggs and ¾ cup sugar until creamy and pale yellow then set aside. Combine rice mixture with milk and bring to a low boil. Add zest, nutmeg, and vanilla, stirring constantly. Slowly add egg mixture to boiling milk and cook 1 minute. Remove from heat and pour into a large, fluted custard bowl. You may garnish with additional nutmeg and orange zest. Cover and refrigerate until chilled.

NOTE: To serve as a baked custard, spoon mixture into eight custard cups. Place cups into a pan of water and bake at 350°F for 20 minutes. Custard may be served hot or cold.