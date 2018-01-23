LSU to hold class on two Saturdays to make up for days missed during hard freeze

LSU sent a letter out to students Tuesday, detailing make-up days due to class being cancelled during last week's freeze-related closure.

The university will hold two make-up class days in order to assure the spring semester meets the number of required class days. The make-up days will be held on two Saturdays: February 3 and 24. This will allow LSU to make up the days without interfering with the Mardi Gras or Spring Break holidays.

These schedule changes do not apply to students at the Paul M. Hebert Law Center. The law center will contact its students directly about make-up classes.

The lost class day on Wednesday, January 17 will be made up on Saturday, February 3, while the lost day on Thursday, January 18 will be made up on Saturday, February 24. Make-up classes will be held at the same time and place as originally scheduled unless otherwise indicated by the professor.

Any students with unavoidable conflicts on these make-up days should contact their professors as soon as possible.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.