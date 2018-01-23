Persons of interest wanted in connection with deadly hit and run in November

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are seeking two persons of interest in connection with a deadly hit and run that happened back in November of 2017.

Detectives are looking for Adrienne Norwood, 35, and Cyril Hubbard, 55. They are believed to be acquaintances of the victim, Brian Tumas, 44. Officials believe Norwood and Hubbard may have had frequent contact with Tumas in the months leading up to his death.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Norwood and Hubbard is asked to call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

