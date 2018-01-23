Unemployment rate continues to decline in Louisiana

Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that Louisiana's unemployment rate went down for the eighth consecutive month.

The state's unemployment rate is down to 4.6 percent.

The last time the unemployment rate was this low was in March of 2008, nearly ten years ago. Currently, the state's unemployment rate ranks 37th in the country compared to 46th in January of 2016 when Edwards first took office.

“Louisiana’s economy continues to improve, and we are making tremendous progress in putting our people back to work. We are also seeing signs of wage growth in a number of sectors of employment. These unemployment figures are evidence that we are headed in the right direction, but I know we still have a lot of work left to do. If we can continue to make critical investments in workforce development and education, I am confident that we will be able to attract more business opportunities to our state like DXC Technology – the largest economic development project in the state’s history and the second best project in the entire country in 2017.”

