Baton Rouge man sentenced to 70 years in prison for shooting at police officers

A St. James Parish jury has found a Baton Rouge man guilty of attempted first degree murder after he shot at officers in 2015.

On September 29, 2017, the jury found Ron Youngblood, 48, guilty of one count of the attempted first degree murder of a St. James Parish Sheriff's Office deputy and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Back on May 24, 2015, deputies with the sheriff's office responded to Legion Street in Convent after getting reports of a man walking in the street with a gun. When deputies got there, they saw a group of men standing near the road. When the deputies got out of their vehicles to approach the group, Youngblood opened fire on the deputies using a 9mm handgun while trying to run away.

The deputies returned fire and shot Youngblood, who was captured shortly thereafter and treated for his injuries. He was then booked into the St. James Parish Jail.

After the jury reached their verdict, the judge deferred sentencing to a later date. On January 22, 2018, Youngblood was sentenced to 70 years in prison with credit for time served. His sentence is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Youngblood has two prior felony convictions for attempted manslaughter and simple escape.

