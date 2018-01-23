Baton Rouge sports medicine doctor to take part in NFL Pro Bowl

The 2018 NFL Pro Bowl is Sunday, January 28 at Orlando's Camping World Stadium and the medical staff will include a local sports medicine doctor.

Larry S. “Chip” Bankston, MD of the Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic will provide sports medicine coverage during the all-star football game.

Dr. Bankston joined the New Orleans Saints as the head team orthopedic surgeon in August of 2017.

He earned his Doctor of Medicine from the LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed an orthopedic residency at the University of Alabama -Birmingham followed by a Sports Medicine, Shoulder and Elbow fellowship at OrthoCarolina in Charlotte, NC.

New Orleans had seven players named to the 2018 Pro Bowl team, along with head coach Sean Payton and the Saints coaching staff.

Quarterback Drew Brees, defensive lineman Cameron Jordan, running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, wide receiver Michael Thomas, defensive back Marshon Lattimore and offensive lineman Larry Warford will represent the Saints on the NFC roster.

Kickoff from Orleans is set for 2 p.m. Sunday and will air on ESPN.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.