Scientists closer to detecting cancer through blood test

The blood test, called "Cancer Seek," could run patients less than $500. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Scientists may be getting closer to developing a new way to detect cancer in the body.

An experimental blood test has the potential to locate early-stage cancer more easily.

In trials, non-invasive tests found the presence of multiple common tumors, including in the ovary, liver, stomach, pancreas, lung and breast. The findings were published in the journal "Science."

The blood test is called “Cancer Seek” and could run patients less than $500. That cost is comparable to or lower than other cancer screenings.

The test enables researchers to evaluate the levels of specific blood protein markers combined with thousands of DNA markers.

Using this information, they developed an algorithm to determine the source of cancer identified in positive tests.

The blood test's sensitivity averaged 70 percent among eight types of cancer.

It was able to detect 98 percent of ovarian cancers in patients tested.

Researchers warn that, as of now, the test only lays a foundation for detection, but they are hopeful that detecting early-stage cancers could become easier in the future.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.