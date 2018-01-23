Three LSU students arrested for allegedly burglarizing Tiger Stadium

Three LSU students were arrested for allegedly burglarizing Tiger Stadium last week, according to probable cause affidavits obtained by WAFB.

University police responded to Tiger Stadium just after 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 and arrested Michael Freetage, 18, of Cypress, Texas, who had been detained by a stadium security officer.

The security officer had found Freetage in the Spirit Squad Room holding 12 LSU merchandise cups worth approximately $84, according to the probable cause affidavits. Freetage was arrested and charged with simple burglary. He has since been released from prison on bond.

After reviewing surveillance footage that showed two other people inside Tiger Stadium with Freetage, LSU police arrested Jacob Phillips, 19, of Ruston, and Travis Lecompte, 19, of Mandeville, with simple burglary on Jan 22.

Officers discovered stolen collector’s cups from the stadium while interviewing Lecompte and Philips in their dorm rooms. Lecompte and Phillips admitted to taking the cups while inside of Tiger Stadium. Both have since been released from prison on bond.

