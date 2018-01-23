WATCH LIVE: Baton Rouge officials hold news conference on fight against opioids

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Beau Clark, and BRPD Chief Murphy Paul spoke from the Metro Council Chambers about the city-parish joining the fight against opioid distributors and manufacturers. (Source: WAFB)

Baton Rouge officials will be holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon about the current opioid drug problem in the city-parish.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Beau Clark, and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul will speak from the Metro Council Chambers about the city-parish joining the fight against “opioid distributors and manufacturers,” according to a news release.

