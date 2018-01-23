Crash on Florida Blvd. at Lobdell Ave. leaves 1 dead

Florida Boulevard at Lobdell Avenue (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)

One person is dead after a crash in Baton Rouge on Tuesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Florida Boulevard at Lobdell Avenue around 11 a.m.

The victim's name has not been released.

Investigators added there was a separate crash on Florida Boulevard at Ardenwood Drive.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

