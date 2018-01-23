US jails Polish-born doctor for 1992 misdemeanor convictions

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - A Polish-born Michigan doctor was arrested last week because of two misdemeanor convictions about 25 years ago, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Tuesday.
ICE officials said in a statement Lukasz Niec was arrested Jan. 16 for "administrative immigration violations." The agency said Niec "came under agency scrutiny" after "18 encounters with local law enforcement." Although the agency didn't provide details on those incidents, WOOD-TV reported that court records show all but one encounter involved a driving infraction and all occurred after the 1992 convictions.
ICE said the 43-year-old can be deported for those convictions dating to Niec's high school years - malicious destruction of property and receiving stolen goods. Relatives say he pleaded guilty through a state program designed to help young offenders and was told it wouldn't be used in a deportation.
The driving infractions include a guilty plea to an impaired driving offense in 2008. After completing probation, the conviction was set aside and the case was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Other infractions included speeding and driving without proof of insurance.
The only non-driving infraction WOOD-TV found involved a 2013 domestic violence charge of which he was acquitted.
Niec, who came to the U.S. legally as a young child with his sister and parents, is being jailed until removal hearings are completed, ICE said.
The Kalamazoo doctor and his wife each has a daughter from previous relationships.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A California man was sentenced to life in federal prison for buying Filipino children for sex and pornography in what prosecutors called one of most "lurid, willful, and disturbing" child exploitation case in the...More >>
A California man was sentenced to life in federal prison for buying Filipino children for sex and pornography in what prosecutors called one of most "lurid, willful, and disturbing" child exploitation case in the nation.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
A magnitude 7.9 earthquake has struck off Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British ColumbiaMore >>
A magnitude 7.9 earthquake has struck off Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British ColumbiaMore >>
A magnitude 7.9 earthquake has struck off Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British ColumbiaMore >>
A magnitude 7.9 earthquake has struck off Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British ColumbiaMore >>
Bill Cosby says he made 1st public performance since sex abuse scandal embroiled him in 2015 because he wanted to enjoy being with his friends and the people who turned out to see him; retrial in assault case loomsMore >>
Bill Cosby says he made 1st public performance since sex abuse scandal embroiled him in 2015 because he wanted to enjoy being with his friends and the people who turned out to see him; retrial in assault case loomsMore >>
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownMore >>
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownMore >>
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.More >>
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.More >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownMore >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownMore >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downMore >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downMore >>