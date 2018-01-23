LSU to soon have on-campus grocery store

A high school teacher from Livingston Parish has been arrested on three felony counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, booking records show. Ashley Meyer, 33, a teacher at Albany High School, was arrested at the school Monday.More >>
An 18-wheeler that caught fire shut down I-10 West for about nine hours Monday morning between Baton Rouge and Lafayette.More >>
Three LSU students were arrested for allegedly burglarizing Tiger Stadium last week, according to probable cause affidavits obtained by WAFB.More >>
Baton Rouge officials will be holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon about the current opioid drug problem in the city-parish.More >>
One person is dead after a crash in Baton Rouge on Tuesday. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Florida Boulevard at Lobdell Avenue around 11 a.m.More >>
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.More >>
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.More >>
Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
Officials say five people are presumed dead after an explosion at an Oklahoma oil rig Monday, and that efforts are underway to recover their bodies at the site.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.More >>
