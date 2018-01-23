LSU to soon have on-campus grocery store

LSU will soon have its first on-campus grocery store.

Matherne’s Market will open inside the new Nicholson Gateway housing units currently under construction at LSU, the university announced Tuesday.

Nicholson Gateway is being built along Nicholson Drive across from Tiger Stadium. It is the former location of married student housing for LSU.

The new housing units are set to open in time for the Fall 2018 semester.

LSU said Matherne’s Market will occupy 17,063 square feet of the roughly 50,000-square-foot retail component of Nicholson Gateway.

"Matherne’s Market is an ideal addition to Nicholson Gateway," said Steve Waller, LSU assistant vice president of residential life and housing. "We are excited to offer our new student residents access to a well-established local grocery store, just steps from their apartment doors. An on-site grocer is an amenity that will enhance the Nicholson Gateway living experience for the more than 1,500 students who will call this new space home."

