Southern beats Alabama A&M in a thriller

The Jags won their third straight conference game Monday night against Alabama A&M in thrilling fashion at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

Jamar Sandifer's put-back with 2.8 seconds left in the game lifted Southern to a 62-61 victory against the Bulldogs.

Southern (8-13, 4-4) was led by Jared Sam's game-high 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Alabama A&M (2-18, 2-5) senior Marcus Merriweather finished with 16 points to lead the Bulldog offense.

Southern will be back in action Saturday against Alcorn State at 5:30 p.m. in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

