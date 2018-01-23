OUR TURN: Budget

Louisiana state government’s billion-dollar budget hole did not just appear out of nowhere.

Gov. John Bel Edwards submitted a state budget Monday (Jan. 22, 2018) that shows the magnitude of the draconian cuts that will be required if lawmakers don’t come up with a plan to replace the temporary sales tax. That tax expires June 30.

For starters, to show a balanced budget, the governor had to propose slashing the TOPS program by 80 percent. Just to refresh everyone’s memory, we’re where we are today because of history of irresponsible budgeting practices.

The governor said that the longer it takes to come up with a plan, the more damage will be caused. That echoes a point that we made in one of our earlier commentaries. The facts of the situation have been well known for a good long while. It is incumbent on Louisiana lawmakers to do their jobs in a special session before the regular session in March. Raise taxes, cut spending or a combination of the two. Failure to act is not an option.

That's "Our Turn." Now, it's your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.