Albany High teacher released on bond after arrest for carnal knowledge of juvenile

A high school teacher from Livingston Parish has been arrested on three felony counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, booking records show.

Ashley Meyer, 33, a teacher at Albany High School, was arrested at the school Monday. Meyer was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center and released after posting a $75,000 bond.

Meyer spent 10.5 years working for Livingston Parish Schools, starting at Southside Jr. High. She was then transferred to Juban Jr. High when it was built and then moved to Albany High roughly 5 years ago.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported it began investigating the case Monday after receiving a complaint involving a sexual relationship between an adult and a minor.

"Through investigation, evidence led detectives to Ashley Meyer," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a written release. "Evidence suggests that starting in February of 2016, Meyer had sexual relations with a male juvenile on at least three separate occasions."

A spokeswoman for the Livingston Parish School System said Meyer has been placed on administrative leave and added that the school system is "fully cooperating with authorities."

RELATED: A look at the sentences given to teachers accused of sexual contact with students

The Livingston Parish Superintendent Rick Wentzel released the following statement:

Livingston Parish Public Schools was informed late Monday afternoon, January 22nd, that an employee of the district was arrested on the felony charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. The safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority. Livingston Parish Public Schools utilizes application references, interviews, and state background checks before hiring any employee in the district to protect our students. None of these security checks revealed anything that would have alerted the district to the possibility of this event. Livingston Parish Public Schools is fully cooperating with local law enforcement officials during this ongoing investigation. The district is not at liberty to discuss any further details of this incident. All questions about this incident should be directed to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Ard added there will be no further details released about the case because it involves a juvenile.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.