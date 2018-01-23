Albany High teacher booked on carnal knowledge of juvenile

A high school teacher from Livingston Parish has been arrested on three felony counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, booking records show.

Ashley Meyer, 34, a teacher at Albany High School, was arrested at the school Monday.

Meyer was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center and released after posting a $75,000 bond.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported it began investigating the case Monday after receiving a complaint involving a sexual relationship between an adult and a minor.

"Through investigation, evidence led detectives to Ashley Meyer," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a written release. "Evidence suggests that starting in February of 2016, Meyer had sexual relations with a male juvenile on at least three separate occasions."

A spokeswoman for the Livingston Parish School System said Meyer has been placed on administrative leave and added that the school system is "fully cooperating with authorities."

Ard added there will be no further details released about the case because it involves a juvenile.

