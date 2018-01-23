Troubled French nuclear producer relaunches with new name

PARIS (AP) - France's influential but troubled nuclear company Areva is seeking a new start with a new name.
The state-controlled company unveiled its new name - Orano - and logo Tuesday.
Areva, originally named after a Spanish abbey, had a roller-coaster history since it was created in 2001 to group together France's nuclear industry manufacturers under one company.
It was split up last year after troubles with its new-generation EPR nuclear reactor and a disastrous investment in African uranium mines.
Orano is the piece of the original Areva that focuses on nuclear fuel production and waste treatment. Its fate is important because France depends on nuclear energy more than any other country in the world, and treats nuclear waste from around the globe.
Energy giant EDF took over Areva's reactor manufacturing business.
A California man was sentenced to life in federal prison for buying Filipino children for sex and pornography in what prosecutors called one of most "lurid, willful, and disturbing" child exploitation case in the nation.More >>
Bill Cosby says he made 1st public performance since sex abuse scandal embroiled him in 2015 because he wanted to enjoy being with his friends and the people who turned out to see him; retrial in assault case loomsMore >>
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownMore >>
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.More >>
