Troubled French nuclear producer relaunches with new name - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Troubled French nuclear producer relaunches with new name

PARIS (AP) - France's influential but troubled nuclear company Areva is seeking a new start with a new name.

The state-controlled company unveiled its new name - Orano - and logo Tuesday.

Areva, originally named after a Spanish abbey, had a roller-coaster history since it was created in 2001 to group together France's nuclear industry manufacturers under one company.

It was split up last year after troubles with its new-generation EPR nuclear reactor and a disastrous investment in African uranium mines.

Orano is the piece of the original Areva that focuses on nuclear fuel production and waste treatment. Its fate is important because France depends on nuclear energy more than any other country in the world, and treats nuclear waste from around the globe.

Energy giant EDF took over Areva's reactor manufacturing business.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

