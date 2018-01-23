Twitter Operating Chief Anthony Noto resigns - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Twitter Operating Chief Anthony Noto resigns

By The Associated Press

Twitter's chief operating officer is leaving the social media giant to lead another company.

Anthony Noto joined Twitter in July 2014 after a stint at Goldman Sachs. He has also served as chief financial officer at Twitter.

Noto is considered a key part of the company's leadership team. Shares of Twitter Inc. slid almost 3 percent at the opening bell Tuesday.

The San Francisco company said other Twitter executives will take over Noto's duties overseeing business operations and advertising sales.

Noto is joining Social Finance Inc., an online lender, as chief executive and a director.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Congressman saw aide as 'soul mate,' but denies misconduct

    Congressman saw aide as 'soul mate,' but denies misconduct

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 4:19 PM EST2018-01-23 21:19:18 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:11 PM EST2018-01-24 02:11:31 GMT
    U.S. Rep. Pat Meehan, who settled a former aide's sexual harassment complaint with taxpayer money, says he developed a deep affection for the woman but never harassed her or pursued a romantic relationship with her.More >>
    U.S. Rep. Pat Meehan, who settled a former aide's sexual harassment complaint with taxpayer money, says he developed a deep affection for the woman but never harassed her or pursued a romantic relationship with her.More >>

  • Gay couple sues US for denying citizenship to 1 twin son

    Gay couple sues US for denying citizenship to 1 twin son

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 8:20 PM EST2018-01-24 01:20:27 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:11 PM EST2018-01-24 02:11:08 GMT
    A gay Los Angeles couple is suing the U.S. State Department for not recognizing one of their twin sons as a citizen.More >>
    A gay Los Angeles couple is suing the U.S. State Department for not recognizing one of their twin sons as a citizen.More >>

  • Unsealed documents: Soldier obsessed with terrorism videos

    Unsealed documents: Soldier obsessed with terrorism videos

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 8:59 PM EST2018-01-24 01:59:19 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:01 PM EST2018-01-24 02:01:12 GMT
    Newly unsealed documents from an investigation into a Hawaii-based Army soldier accused of attempting to support the Islamic State group provide more details about his obsession with the group's violence.More >>
    Newly unsealed documents from an investigation into a Hawaii-based Army soldier accused of attempting to support the Islamic State group provide more details about his obsession with the group's violence.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly