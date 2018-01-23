From the First Alert Weather Team

Good Morning! It's a nice, quiet and chilly out-the-door on this Tuesday morning, with temperatures largely in the low/mid 40°s, which is some 15° to 20° cooler than just 24 hours ago.

Today, enjoy plenty of January sunshine, light NW winds and an afternoon high where it "should" be this time of year - 63°.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear and cold, with a low dropping into the mid/upper 30°s.

Tomorrow is looking good. The forecast calls for another sunny winter day, with a high of 60°.

CLICK HERE for more weather news. And for more information about fire safety, click here.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.