From the First Alert Weather Team

First Alert Weather (Source: WAFB) BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Good Morning! It's a nice, quiet and chilly out-the-door on this Tuesday morning, with temperatures largely in the low/mid 40°s, which is some 15° to 20° cooler than just 24 hours ago.
Today, enjoy plenty of January sunshine, light NW winds and an afternoon high where it "should" be this time of year - 63°.
Overnight, it will be mostly clear and cold, with a low dropping into the mid/upper 30°s.
Tomorrow is looking good. The forecast calls for another sunny winter day, with a high of 60°.
