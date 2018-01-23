The Latest: Trump says new tariffs will protect US jobs

(AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File). File- This Feb. 1, 2017, file photo shows Affordable Solar president Kevin Bassalleck talking about the full-time positions his company will create as Gov. Susana Martinez listens during a news conference in Albuqu...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the U.S. plan to impose new tariffs on certain imports (all times local):

2 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he is imposing new tariffs to "protect American jobs and American workers."

Trump acted Tuesday to impose new tariffs on imported solar-energy components and large washing machines in a bid to help U.S. manufacturers.

Trump says the move will "benefit our consumers and we're going to create a lot of jobs."

The administration is imposing an immediate tariff of 30 percent on most imported solar modules, with the rate declining before phasing out after four years.

For large residential washing machines, tariffs will start at up to 50 percent and phase out after three years.

9 a.m.

Germany is criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on imports of washing machines and solar panels.

Economy minister Brigitte Zypries said Tuesday that Germany campaigns for "fair and free trade, and against protectionism.

Zypries said she concerned Trump's decision could trigger a new trade war with China and South Korea, which in turn would have repercussions for Europe and Germany.

She said that "only strong global trade with open markets provides growth, jobs and innovation."

8:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is signing a measure Tuesday imposing tariffs on imported solar-energy components and large washing machines in a bid to help U.S. manufacturers.

The administration says the decision is part of Trump's pledge to put American companies and jobs first.

The administration is imposing an immediate tariff of 30 percent on most imported solar modules, with the rate declining before phasing out after four years.

For large residential washing machines, tariffs will start at up to 50 percent and phase out after three years.

The U.S. solar industry is split over the issue. Two small subsidiaries of foreign companies that made solar cells in the U.S. favor tariffs, but a larger number of companies that install solar-power systems say their costs will rise and jobs will be lost.

