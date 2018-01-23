China faces protests after investment scheme collapses - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China faces protests after investment scheme collapses

BEIJING (AP) - Chinese authorities are struggling to quell protests following the collapse of an investment scheme police say took as much as $4.7 billion from millions of depositors.

The implosion of Qianbao.com adds to a string of failed Chinese financial ventures blamed on fraud or mismanagement that have prompted protests and complaints of official indifference to the suffering of small investors.

On Monday, hundreds of people marched in freezing weather in the eastern city of Nanjing shouting for the government to take action. A video shot by a demonstrator showed police carrying some people away.

The Xinhua News Agency said in a report on Qianbao, "Don't organize and don't participate in illegal activities."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Survey: Mayors view climate change as pressing urban issue

    Survey: Mayors view climate change as pressing urban issue

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 2:08 AM EST2018-01-23 07:08:00 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:03 AM EST2018-01-23 14:03:57 GMT
    A new survey finds that U.S. mayors increasingly view climate change as a pressing urban issue, with many favoring policies that could inconvenience residents or even hurt their cities financially.More >>
    A new survey finds that U.S. mayors increasingly view climate change as a pressing urban issue, with many favoring policies that could inconvenience residents or even hurt their cities financially.More >>

  • Alaska hit by 7.9 earthquake; tsunami warning canceled

    Alaska hit by 7.9 earthquake; tsunami warning canceled

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 5:28 AM EST2018-01-23 10:28:12 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:03 AM EST2018-01-23 14:03:24 GMT

    A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.

    More >>

    A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.

    More >>

  • Gun industry gathers just a few miles from mass shooting

    Gun industry gathers just a few miles from mass shooting

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 2:28 AM EST2018-01-23 07:28:06 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:01 AM EST2018-01-23 14:01:41 GMT

    The gun industry is holding its biggest annual trade show this week in Las Vegas just a few miles from where a gunman slaughtered 58 concertgoers outside his high-rise hotel suite in October.

    More >>

    The gun industry is holding its biggest annual trade show this week in Las Vegas just a few miles from where a gunman slaughtered 58 concertgoers outside his high-rise hotel suite in October.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly