Recently retired firefighter saves girl from house fire

A recently retired Baton Rouge firefighter happened to be passing by a house fire Monday and saved a young girl who was trapped inside.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say firefighters arrived at the house in the 3500 block of Washington Avenue around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, January 22 to find fire coming the front of the house. Residents on the scene said they were about to leave when they heard a loud noise coming from inside the house. One of the children went inside to see what the noise was and found the kitchen on fire.

The young girl tried to run back outside and fell. That's when a passerby, a retired firefighter, Kevin Scott, noticed the fire and ran inside to save the girl. The little girl was not injured thanks to Scott's quick action.

The house received heavy fire and smoke damage. BRFD says the fire was caused by a faulty refrigerator. The American Red Cross was called out to assist the family.

