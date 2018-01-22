Man already in jail for reportedly shooting aunt now charged in August murder

A Clinton man already in jail for reportedly shooting his aunt is now being charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened back in August of 2017.

The initial incident happened on August 31, 2017 in the 2000 block of Plank Road. It's believed the suspect, Kasey Gray, 24, shot and killed Jesse Chase, 64, in the 2000 block of Plank Road near Fairfields Avenue.

Then on December 21, 2017, Gray was arrested in connection with another shooting he was reportedly involved in back in September. In that incident, Gray reportedly shot his aunt in the head in the 2600 block of Madison Street. The victim survived the incident and was able to identify Gray.

On September 14, 2017, a ballistic match was confirmed between the casings found on Madison Street and the casings found on Plank Road, connecting Gray to both incidents. Gray is facing two new charges of second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in connection with the killing of Chase.

Gray is currently incarcerated at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after he was arrested in December for reportedly shooting his aunt.

