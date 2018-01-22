Baton Rouge man arrested on 42 counts of vehicle burglary

A man accused of choking his girlfriend during a domestic dispute turned himself in to police after seeing himself on WAFB, according to authorities.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released the autopsy results on a fetus that was found in a sewer Saturday.More >>
A recently retired Baton Rouge firefighter happened to be passing by a house fire Monday and saved a young girl who was trapped inside.More >>
The funeral service was held at the First Baptist Church in St. Francisville. His flag-draped casket was loaded in a white fire truck draped in black.More >>
Before a packed committee room, Governor John Bel Edwards took the wraps off a doomsday budget scenario Monday. The plan guts TOPS, hits higher education, and includes a cut to various health programs.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
A Tsunami Watch has been issued for Hawaii following a large earthquake off Alaska.More >>
Military officials told CNN the Russian ship is being tracked by the USS Cole and other US Navy assets.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
Emanuel Zayas, 14, had surgery in Miami to treat the benign tumor, but he later developed kidney and lung complications.More >>
A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
