Baton Rouge man arrested on 42 counts of vehicle burglary

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested on 42 charges of vehicle burglary after reportedly breaking into the same auto shop multiple times over the past month.

The alleged burglaries happened between December 11, 2017 and January 21, 2018 at Hampton Collision Center on Airline Highway. On these occasions, the suspect, identified as Derrick Garner, 36, would scale the auto center's 8-foot barbed wire fence in order to get into the rear parking lot.

A total of at least 42 vehicles, included three marked units, were broken into, officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say. Some of the vehicles were locked and some were unlocked. Also, it appears Garner did not take items from all of the vehicles.

Garner could be seen in surveillance footage on several occasions. He was arrested on January 21 when officers were monitoring the business and saw Garner inside the fence of the auto center. Officers were able to notify uniform patrol officers, who were able to secure a perimeter and deploy a K-9. Officers were able to locate Garner and the K-9 apprehended him as he reportedly attempted to flee from officers on foot.

Garner reportedly admitted to breaking into several vehicles at Hampton Collision Center, but then refused to talk to police once he was advised of his Miranda rights. Garner was then transported to a local hospital to be treated for a dog bite on one of his legs. He was later booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the following charges:

Vehicle burglary (42 counts)

Unauthorized entry of a business (6 counts)

Resisting an officer

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.