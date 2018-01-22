The Latest: Mexico slams US decision on solar panels tariff

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported solar panels and washing machines (all times local):
9:55 p.m.
Mexico says it regrets the United States' decision not to exclude it from tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels.
It says it will "use all available legal resources in response to the U.S. decision." It says its inclusion in the application of protections is "regrettable" given the U.S. International Trade Commission determined no damage exists to U.S. industry as a consequence of imports of Mexican washing machines.
U.S. President Donald Trump says approving the tariffs will help U.S. manufacturers. The Republican casts Monday's decision as part of his pledge to put American companies and jobs first.
His administration is imposing an immediate tariff of 30 percent on most imported solar modules, with the rate declining before phasing out after four years. For large residential washing machines, tariffs will start at up to 50 percent and phase out after three years.
___
6:15 p.m.
An association representing solar installers says a U.S. tariff on solar panels will lead to the delay or cancellation of billions of dollars of investment in solar energy.
President Donald Trump said Monday he was approving tariffs on imported solar energy components and large washing machines in a bid to help U.S. manufacturers. The Republican says it's part of his pledge to put American companies and jobs first.
The Solar Energy Industries Association says the tariff will result in the loss of 23,000 industry jobs this year.
One of the group's members is Bill Vietas, president of RBI Solar in Cincinnati. He says government tariffs will increase the cost of solar and depress demand, reducing orders and costing manufacturing workers their jobs.
Whirlpool chairman Jeff Fettig say the decision on washing machines will create new manufacturing jobs in Ohio, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee.
___
5:55 p.m.
President Donald Trump is approving tariffs on imported solar-energy components and large washing machines in a bid to help U.S. manufacturers.
The administration cast Monday's decisions as part of Trump's pledge to put American companies and jobs first.
The administration is imposing an immediate tariff of 30 percent on most imported solar modules, with the rate declining before phasing out after four years.
For large residential washing machines, tariffs will start at up to 50 percent and phase out after three years.
The U.S. solar industry is split over the issue. Two small subsidiaries of foreign companies that made solar cells in the U.S. favor tariffs, but a larger number of companies that install solar-power systems say their costs will rise and jobs will be lost.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.More >>
Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.More >>
Trump approves tariffs on imported solar panels and washing machines.More >>
Trump approves tariffs on imported solar panels and washing machines.More >>
A volunteer for group that offers aid to immigrants crossing the desert has been arrested in Arizona.More >>
A volunteer for group that offers aid to immigrants crossing the desert has been arrested in Arizona.More >>
A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.More >>
A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.More >>
Authorities say a 15-year-old female student has been airlifted to a hospital after being shot at her high school in a small town south of Dallas.More >>
Authorities say a 15-year-old female student has been airlifted to a hospital after being shot at her high school in a small town south of Dallas.More >>
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownMore >>
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownMore >>
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.More >>
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.More >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownMore >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownMore >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downMore >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downMore >>
Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald TrumpMore >>
Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald TrumpMore >>
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downMore >>
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downMore >>
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downMore >>
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downMore >>
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry NassarMore >>
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry NassarMore >>
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry NassarMore >>
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry NassarMore >>
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downMore >>
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downMore >>