West Feliciana's Davon Harris named Warrick Dunn Award winner

West Feliciana running back Davon Harris capped a 14-1 senior season that included the school's first state championship in football by being named the 2017 Warrick Dunn Award winner as WAFB's Sportsline Player of the Year.

The 5' 6", 170-pound Saints star rushed for 1,049 yards on 105 carries and a 10-yard average with 15 touchdowns. Harris also caught 25 passes for 515 yards and seven TDs and averaged 20.6 yards per reception. Harris was also dangerous for opponents on special teams, with a 34.1 yard average on kickoff returns and two more scores. The speedy senior, nicknamed "Smoke," wound up with 2,344 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns.

And after the Saints fell short of making the Superdome three straight years in the semifinals, Harris saved his best for last, breaking the state record with 167 yards on kickoff returns in a 40-21 title game victory over Richwood. His all-purpose yardage for the biggest game of his life was 307.

"I had a little chip on my shoulder. I said we had to leave with a bang," Harris recalled as if the game was played yesterday.

West Feliciana head coach, Robb Odom, describes Harris as "dynamic," and said the Saints' first championship was in doubt until Harris took over the game to start the second half. "We needed it, you know," said Odom. "He returned one kickoff for a touchdown and another one inside the ten. Unbelievable. You know he made two guys miss, you know just made them grab air!"

WAFB and former Catholic High, Florida State, and NFL star, Warrick Dunn, have presented the Sportsline Player of the Year Award for 11 years. Among the former winners are:

Tampa Bay Bucs linebacker, Kendell Beckwith, from East Feliciana

LSU, New York Giants Pro Bowl safety, Landon Collins, from Dutchtown

Alabama, LSU running back, Nick Brossette, from U-High

Missouri quarterback, Lindsey Scott, from Zachary

UL-Lafayette quarterbacks, Levi Lewis, from Scotlandville and the first winner in 2007, Blaine Gautier from Lutcher

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.