Former LSU QB headed to Missouri

Former Zachary and LSU quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. announced his commitment to the University of Missouri Monday afternoon.

Scott spent one year as a redshirt freshman at LSU in 2016, before he transferred to East Mississippi Community College in 2017.

The former Zachary star had quite the season, leading the Lions to an 11-1 record and a NJCAA National Championship.

Last season at EMCC, Scott played in 12 games completing 258 of his 398 passes for 3481 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Missouri offered Scott a scholarship in December after LSU target James Foster decommitted from Mizzou in the fall.

In 2016, Scott was named the 9th annual Warrick Dunn Award winner after leading the Broncos to their first state championship in school history. He finished the season with over 5,000 yards of total offense and 61 total touchdowns.

