Elderly hunter found dead in Tangipahoa Parish

Officials on the scene where an elderly hunter was found in St. Helena Parish (Source: Viewer)

Officials on the scene where an elderly hunter was found in St. Helena Parish (Source: Viewer)

Officials on the scene where an elderly hunter was found in St. Helena Parish (Source: Viewer)

The body of a 79-year-old man was found in Amite Monday afternoon after the man reportedly left home to go hunting on Sunday and never returned.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office says the body of Edgar Bennett, 79, was found Monday, January 22 and the man reportedly left home to go hunting in the late afternoon on Sunday. Bennett went hunting on property near his home and never returned.

At this time, foul play is not suspected. An autopsy is being performed. Those results are still pending.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.