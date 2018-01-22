From the First Alert Weather Team

A line of showers with embedded t-storms pushed west-to-east across the WAFB viewing area this morning, delivering rains of 0.5” to 1.0” for much of the area. Since then, it has been a pattern of mild temperatures with clearing skies through the afternoon as we await a frontal passage. The last of the high clouds should be exiting the area this evening and we go to clear skies overnight. It gets noticeably cooler too overnight, too.

The First Alert Forecast calls for a clear, chilly start to your Tuesday with sunrise temperature is around 40° for the Red Stick. Sunshine will rule your Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 60°s around the WAFB viewing area. Wednesday morning gets a bit cooler still, with lows in the mid to upper 30°s, but it’s another sunny day on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures reaching the low 60°s for most WAFB neighborhoods.

Thursday is shaping up to be the coolest day of the week. We are forecasting lows in the low to mid 30°s for the Red Stick, but some WAFB communities north and east of metro Baton Rouge could get a brief, light freeze. Plan for mostly sunny skies through the day with Thursday highs getting up around 60° for metro Baton Rouge.

Clouds will be returning on Friday and the First Alert Forecast adds a 30% chance of rain for late in the day. Friday’s high will top out in the low 60°s after a morning start near 40°.

It is five days out, but Saturday looks wet with the potential for some strong to severe storms thanks to our next cold front. Set Saturday chances at 80% or better with daytime highs in the 60°s. Rains should be ending early on Sunday, at the latest, with clearing skies by Sunday afternoon. Our latest computer guidance indicates cooler air arrives behind Saturday’s front but not so cold as to generate freezes.

