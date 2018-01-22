Dog found dead in freezing temperatures; owner arrested

A woman from Amelia was arrested on animal cruelty charges after her dog was found dead in her yard after being left outside in freezing temperatures.

Officials with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office say Emma Matthews, 64, was arrested on Saturday, January 20 after a deputy patrolling the area saw a dog inside a doghouse in Matthews' front yard not moving. The deputy reportedly found that the dog was unresponsive and was dead.

During the investigation, the deputy reportedly learned the dog had been left outside during extremely cold weather without proper shelter, resulting in the dog's death. A warrant for Matthews was obtained. Matthews then turned herself in to authorities after learning of the warrant. She was then released on a $1,500 bond.

