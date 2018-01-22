Media mogul Rupert Murdoch says Facebook should pay for news

NEW YORK (AP) - Media mogul Rupert Murdoch says Facebook should pay fees to "trusted" news producers for their content.
Facebook said last week that it will boost news sources that its users rank as most trustworthy , while shrinking the percentage of news posts overall in users' news feeds.
Murdoch, whose companies own The Wall Street Journal, Fox News, the New York Post and other media properties, said Monday that publishers are "enhancing the value and integrity of Facebook through their news and content but are not being adequately rewarded for those services."
Murdoch has previously criticized Google for the "theft" of news stories without payment.
The news industry has struggled as print advertising erodes. Online, meanwhile, Facebook and Google dominate, together taking nearly half of global digital ad revenue, according to eMarketer.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
